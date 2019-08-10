Clear

Caring Tails at Rochester International Airport. aims to calm the travel jitters with therapy dog

Rhett Barkley is an all black standard poodle who has a very important job at the Rochester International Airport.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:51 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- For many, travel, especially by air, is stressful. That’s where certified therapy dog Rhett Barkley comes in.

Him and his owners, Randy and Lora Low spend their free time volunteering with the program Caring Tails at the Rochester International Airport.

Rhett’s job is to comfort and spread smiles around the terminal to those who may be under any stress, whatever the circumstances may be.

His owners say, it is just as much a treat for them as it is for Rhett’s newfound friends.

“It changes our day too. You can have a rugged start to the day because, we've got family and issues too, and you can set that aside and just come in and talk dog with people.”


Caring Tails is looking for more volunteer therapy dogs to visit the airport. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking rain moving in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Forest City Indians

Image

CTK: Clear Lake Lions

Image

Therapy Dogs at the airport

Image

Interview with Joe Biden

Image

Keeping up with all the Candidates

Image

Wings at Wing Ding

Image

Tracking the weekend weather forecast

Image

Fire Department Training

Image

Crops behind the growth curve

Image

Banning Vaping Indoors

Community Events