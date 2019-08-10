Caring Tails at Rochester International Airport. aims to calm the travel jitters with therapy dog

ROCHESTER, Minn.- For many, travel, especially by air, is stressful. That’s where certified therapy dog Rhett Barkley comes in.

Him and his owners, Randy and Lora Low spend their free time volunteering with the program Caring Tails at the Rochester International Airport.

Rhett’s job is to comfort and spread smiles around the terminal to those who may be under any stress, whatever the circumstances may be.

His owners say, it is just as much a treat for them as it is for Rhett’s newfound friends.

“It changes our day too. You can have a rugged start to the day because, we've got family and issues too, and you can set that aside and just come in and talk dog with people.”



Caring Tails is looking for more volunteer therapy dogs to visit the airport. Click here to learn more.