Caribou Coffee's newest Rochester location gives back to Ability Building Community

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Caribou Coffee opened another location in Rochester on Friday. To celebrate, it gave back to Ability Building Community. For every transaction, a dollar was donated towards programs and services it offers for people with disabilities.

"Our individuals served have had a very long year not being able to work and be within in the community," said its communications coordinator Crystal Heim. "

Ability Building Community also known as ABC, is slowly starting to reopen its programs and services. Caribou picked it because it's an organization that's struggled during the pandemic.

"We are slowly resuming our services so were hoping to get individuals slowly but surely back into the community," explained Heim.

The non-profit is still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of its services were shut down because of it.