BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The parent company of Caribou Coffee and Bruegger's Bagels says hackers gained access to customer information at 265 of its stores, mostly in Minnesota.
The Minnesota-based company says the data breach occurred between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3. Caribou says it's possible that customer name and credit card information may have been taken.
Iowa
Oralabor Road Ankeny IA
Cedar Falls Cedar Falls IA
Clive-Univ & 128th Clive IA
Coralville Coralville IA
Des Moines-Ingersoll Des Moines IA
Sioux City Sioux City IA
Valley West Mall West Des Moines IA
Rochester
Rochester (41st & Hwy 52) Rochester MN
Apache Mall Rochester MN
Rochester-Downtown Rochester MN
Rochester-2nd Street Rochester MN
Rochester-Kahler Inn Rochester MN
Maine Ave Rochester MN
Civic Center Drive Rochester MN
Click here for the complete list.
The company didn't say how many people may have been affected. But it says about 200 of the affected stores are in Minnesota, while the rest are in Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Kansas.
The company says payments made through Caribou Coffee Perks accounts or other loyalty accounts weren't affected, nor were orders placed online with associated bagel shops.
Caribou says it believes the breach has been contained but advises customers to monitor their credit card statements and credit reports.
Related Content
- Caribou Coffee reports customer data breach at 265 stores, many in Iowa and Minnesota
- Around 1,900 may be affected by data breach at Mercy-North Iowa
- Facebook could face billion dollar fine for data breaches
- Mercy Medical Center North Iowa notifying approx. 1,900 individuals information may be at risk due to data breach
- Salmonella in chicken salad kills 1, sickens 265 in 8 states
- Iowa medical system notifies 1.4M patients about computer breach
- Measles reported in central Minnesota
- Cabin Coffee owners being recognized at Iowa's state capitol
- What to do if you're affected by the Marriott data breach
- Winter lingers on in Minnesota and Iowa