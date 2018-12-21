Caribou Coffee reports customer data breach at 265 stores, many in Iowa and Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The parent company of Caribou Coffee and Bruegger's Bagels says hackers gained access to customer information at 265 of its stores, mostly in Minnesota.

The Minnesota-based company says the data breach occurred between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3. Caribou says it's possible that customer name and credit card information may have been taken.

The company didn't say how many people may have been affected. But it says about 200 of the affected stores are in Minnesota, while the rest are in Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Kansas.

The company says payments made through Caribou Coffee Perks accounts or other loyalty accounts weren't affected, nor were orders placed online with associated bagel shops.

Caribou says it believes the breach has been contained but advises customers to monitor their credit card statements and credit reports.