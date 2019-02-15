Career expo prepares middle schoolers for the future

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - On Friday, students at Southwest Middle School selected their top 3 choices of 30 different career presentations. Local employers gave presentations on what it's like to be a physician's assistant, a truck driver, and firefighter, for example. They answered students' questions and explained how much school they need to attend after high school to be in the particular career field. The career presentations ranged from jobs that don't require schooling beyond a high school diploma, and jobs that require a doctorate.

Sixth and seventh graders will soon be planning their high school class schedules, so the goal is to help them get on track. "Show them if you wanted to be an electrician, that's what this looks like and it's a 2 year program or less to go through. If you want to go into law enforcement, there's a couple different paths with that. Yet if you want to be a doctor and go into those post secondary degrees and beyond, you can do those things too," explains administrator John Double.

It's the middle school's first timing holding the expo, but they hope to have it again in the future and continue to add more employers.