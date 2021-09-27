Career and Technical Education Exploration day for high school students



CALEDONIA, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota high school students are preparing for the real world by exploring a wide range of career paths.

Thursday was the first outdoor fall Career and Technical Education Exploration day.

It's a chance for high school students to get a taste of career opportunities in their own backyard.

“It's just really fabulous to bring education and industry together to work together to build career pathways for students,” says MaryAnne Smith, Career Navigator for Bluff Country Collaborative.

It's also a way to help create workforce pipelines for employers.

Students had the opportunity to network and gain hands-on experience with over 50 employers.

Allison Wagner, Houston County Economic Development Director with CEDA says, “Hopefully they might think about a career that they maybe never considered, or if they already know what they're interested in, maybe they found that here, and they made a connection with a future employer.”

Smith adds if you're job hunting, her best advice is to explore and meet professionals.

“Follow your interests, follow your dreams, you never know what kind of career can come out of what your passion is. And the more people you know, the more ideas you can get for having a career that will bring you happiness and joy,” she explains.

Abby Voss with Human resources for Wieser Brothers General Contractor also has some advice for job hunters.

“Whether it's something you're not sure about - or maybe it's something you really want to do, you might learn something different about where you plan to be after you graduate. No decision is the wrong decision, it's just worth it to get out there and try,” she adds.

This event is part of Bluff Country Collaborative with partnerships including EDA Fillmore and Houston counties, Southeast Services Cooperative, Workforce Development INC.,CEDA, etc.

Bluff Country Collaborative will hold another career fair in Houston County in spring, which will be open to the general public.

You can find more about the organization here. bluffcountrycollaborative.com.