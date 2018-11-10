Clear

Care facility taking part in mock evacuation drill

Manly Specialty Care partnered with other care agencies and the North Iowa CERT team for yearly drill

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:29 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MANLY, Iowa - If you happened to drive through Manly this morning, you may have seen some people evacuated at the specialty care facility.

Thankfully, it was all just a drill.

Residents of Manly Specialty Care were gathered together to participate in a mock evacuation drill, with residents wearing wristbands to identify themselves, and necessary medications and administrative records were gathered, just like they would be in the case of a real evacuation.

Actors and volunteers from nearby care agencies such as Mason City's IOOF home, Good Samaritan in St. Ansgar, and Oakwood in Clear Lake, among others, also participated, and were even evacuated to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Kimber Kleven is the administrator of the facility and says the drill went well, but it does take a lot of planning.

"You have to make sure you have everything on paper that you've planned ahead. So planning ahead is #1. Carrying out all of your processes according to what you've planned for and always being prepared for the unexpected."

And they want to make sure the plan is utilized strongly in the event of a real situation.

"I think a big part of it is just ensuring families that we've thought through it and that we can carry out our policies and procedures effectively and efficiently, and ensure the safety of their loved one."

The drill was facilitated by the North Iowa CERT Team.

The evacuations are required yearly by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

