Care facilities hiring

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - An estimated 33 million Americans are now out of work, according to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor. But one industry is hiring.

If you're in the market for a new job and search around online, you might be finding open positions for CNAs, dietary aids and housekeepers. And according to the World Health Organization's State of the World's Nursing report that was released last month, there is a need for 6 million more nurses.

But there are other jobs in care facilities that need filled as well. Currently, Thorne Crest is hiring for positions ranging from morning and afternoon/evening CNAs and LPNs, to RNs/Clinical care managers and a Director of Culinary Services.

Thorne Crest Administrator Shari McNamara says she appreciates everyone who wants to play a role in keeping people safe during the pandemic.

"Especially in long term care, assisted living and independent living. It's such an honor and joy, and it's remarkable to work with these residents and these seniors. They give us so much more than we could ever give them."

At Mason City's IOOF Home, Director of Nursing Shelly Schneider has open positions for CMAs, CNAs and nurses, as well as dietary and housekeeping jobs.

"When we do our interview process, it's generally on the phone. Every once in a great while, we bring the person in, but most of the time our conversations are on the phone, and they come in to fill out paperwork and background checks."

McNamara is hopeful more people will join the medical field for a rewarding career.

"Working with our seniors and giving them the platinum service that they deserve, people recognizing that more than they ever have, just to see the great work that we do with our residents and for our residents."