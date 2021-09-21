Carbon capture pipeline set to criss-cross North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new pipeline is set to criss-cross North Iowa.

Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline running through 32 Iowa counties, the world's largest such project. The pipeline would connect to ethanol plants like Golden Grain Energy, and transport carbon dioxide from the plants before its admitted to the atmosphere, compress it into a near liquid form, and transporting it to a facility in North Dakota. The project will allow the ability to capture and store around 12 million tons of CO2 storage annually.

Jesse Harris with Summit Carbon Solutions has heard from the public about what the project would mean for land and property owners across the affected counties, with a huge amount of support.

"We're very encouraged by the fact that there's a lot of people who support this. People who are all across the political spectrum, Republicans, Democrats, no parties, landowners. We're talking about CO2 emission reduction here, we're also talking about significant numbers of jobs created. This project will create 17,000 jobs during construction."

In addition, he says the pipeline is a better fit for the environment, as well as for safety reasons.

"Transferring through a pipeline is by far and away the safest way of transporting CO2, much more than rail and trucks. We feel very confident about the safety of this project."

Barring any delays in land acquisition and the permitting process, the company hopes to have the pipeline in operation by 2024.