Caravan parade brings hope to those with special needs

AUSTIN, Minn-Unemployment is at an all-time high and everyone is feeling the impact. Those with intellectual disabilities are among those without a job.

Friday Cedar Valley Services held a parade to let those with special needs know that they are supported.

The organization helps these individuals with job placement.

Karen Baier the parade organizer says this group of individuals is struggling to understand the role COVID-19 is playing in today's world.

"A lot of them do not understand what is going on and all of a sudden they are not going to work,” Baier said. “They aren't getting picked up by the bus. So there is a lot of confusion and anxiety not knowing what's happening in their world. Their routine has stopped has and it's difficult for them.”

Baier stresses they will help their consumers with job placement when they stay at home order is lifted and it's safe for them to enter back into the workforce.