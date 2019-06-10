AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating a rash of broken car windows over the weekend.
Law enforcement says it happened overnight on Saturday and is similar to something that happened a week before. Police say they think a slingshot is being used to break the windows.
No arrests have been reported in connection to these incidents.
Related Content
- Car windows reported broken in Austin
- Windows shot out at Austin business
- Gunfire reported in Austin
- Guns reported stolen in Austin
- Masked attackers reported in Austin
- Broken Arrows, hitting targets
- Man sentenced for smashing windows
- Minor car/motorcycle accident in Austin
- Bicyclist hit by car in Austin
- Probation for car/train collision in Austin
Scroll for more content...