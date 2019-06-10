Clear

Car windows reported broken in Austin

Police suspect a slingshot was used.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:32 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating a rash of broken car windows over the weekend.

Law enforcement says it happened overnight on Saturday and is similar to something that happened a week before. Police say they think a slingshot is being used to break the windows.

No arrests have been reported in connection to these incidents.

