ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car suffered heavy damage after a fire late Tuesday night at a Rochester apartment complex.

Fire officials were called to 1506 10th Ave. SE at 11:57 p.m. after a report of smoke coming from a detached garage at the complex.

A resident attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher before fire crews arrived.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage while the garage suffered some minor smoke and water damage.