ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in one person being transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.
Albert Lea Police responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle report at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Sheridan Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, December 10.
They found a pedestrian, 79-year-old Ann Berry, conscious and alert. She was struck by a vehicle going southbound when she was crossing Bridge Avenue. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car is 18-year-old Ian Ball. A 17-year-old passenger was also in the car. Both did not have any injuries.
The driver and passenger were not suspected to be impaired.
Related Content
- Woman injured after car strikes pedestrian in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- One injured in accident near Albert Lea
- Albert Lea woman injured in Steele County crash
- SEIU planning Albert Lea Hospital strike Dec. 19
- UPDATE: Mayo responds to strike authorization vote in Albert Lea
- Statewide union to join strike at Mayo in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea