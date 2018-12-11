Woman injured after car strikes pedestrian in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in one person being transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle report at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Sheridan Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, December 10.

They found a pedestrian, 79-year-old Ann Berry, conscious and alert. She was struck by a vehicle going southbound when she was crossing Bridge Avenue. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is 18-year-old Ian Ball. A 17-year-old passenger was also in the car. Both did not have any injuries.

The driver and passenger were not suspected to be impaired.