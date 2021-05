ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester police say a dispute led to a car crashing into a Rochester home Thursday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of 14 1/2 ave. SE.

Police say two men were in an argument when one of them got in the car and tried to drive away.

He then lost control of the car and went crashing into a nearby house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered serious. No one else was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.