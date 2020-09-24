Car smashes in Rochester Outback Steakhouse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crashed into an Outback Steakhouse Thursday afternoon.

The Rochester Fire Department says it happened around 4 pm in the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue South. Firefighters arrived to see the vehicle had gone through an exterior wall and into the restaurant, hitting a table where two people had been sitting.



Photo courtesy of Rochester Fire Department Photo courtesy of Rochester Fire Department

The building was evacuated and the drive of the vehicle was assisted out by Mayo Clinic Ambulance workers. No one was taken to the hospital after the crash.

After evaluating the situation, Rochester Fire Department and a licensed building inspector decided to leave the vehicle in place until it can be safely removed.

Rochester police and building safety assisted with this incident.