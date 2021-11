ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was awoken to gunshots and later found his car riddled with bullet holes early Wednesday morning in a Rochester neighborhood.

Police said it happened around 2:54 a.m. in the 400 block of 9th Ave. NW.

The 40-year-old male said he heard gunshots and went out and found a window broken and several bullet holes in the trunk area of his 2005 Honda Civic.

Neighbors reported hearing a car with loud exhaust in the area at the time of the shooting.