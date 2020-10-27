Car of missing North Iowa man may have been found

HAMPTON, Iowa – Law enforcement says it believes it has found the car belonging to a North Iowa man missing for over seven years.

Ethan Kazmerzak was reported missing on September 15, 2013. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Kazmerzak was driving a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI when he was last seen. A dive team on Monday found what is believed to be that Volkswagen submerged in a body of water northwest of Hampton.

The location is near one of the last places Kazmerzak was seen and the Sheriff’s Office says the body of water had been searched two times before. An effort to recover the Volkswagen from the water is underway.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking that “proper space, respect, and consideration be shown to the Kazmerzak family and agencies involved in this continuing investigation.”

A $100,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to finding Ethan Kazmerzak. Anyone with such information is asked to call North Iowa Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088 or the Hampton Police Department at 1-641-456-2529.