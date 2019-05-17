Clear

Two hurt in three-car collision in Rochester

One car was flipped onto its roof.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A three-vehicle accident ended up with one car upside down and two people taken to the hospital.

It happened a little before noon Friday at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Highway 14.  Rochester police say a westbound car went out of control and hit another westbound car.  The first car then flipped onto its roof and slid into an eastbound car before coming to a stop.

Two of the drivers involved were transported to the hospital but police say they don't believe anyone was seriously injured.

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.  The cause of the accident is not yet known.

