Car knocks down power pole in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A car knocked down a power pole in northwest Mason City.
It happed just before 2:30 pm on Taft Avenue south of 12th Street NW. A single vehicle crashed into the pole. Alliant Energy responded to the scene and says there are no reports of outages.
Someone from the accident was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
