Car hits snow plow in southern Rochester

Woman and one-year-old child were in the car.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car smashed into a snow plow on Highway 52 in Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 pm near the interchange with South Broadway. The Minnesota State Patrol says a plow driven by a 49-year-old man from Kenyon was plowing the right shoulder on northbound Highway 52 when a 2011 Honda Civic hit the rear of the plow. A 25-year-old woman and 1-year-old boy from Fountain were in the Civic.

The State Patrol says the snow plows lights were activated when this collision occurred.

This is being described as a personal injury accident but no details on the people involved are available.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the site of the crash. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered.

