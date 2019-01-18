Clear
Car hits snow plow in Freeborn County

Two hurt in collision on I-35.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a car runs into a snowplow on Interstate 35.

It happened around 1:25 pm south of Clarks Grove in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Adriana Lazaro, 34 of Albert Lea, was driving south on I-35 when she rear ended the snow plow driven by Adam Duane Wacholz, 33 of Hollandale.

Lazaro and a passenger in her vehicle, Isidro Lazaro, 62 of Albert Lea, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. The State Patrol says no one else was harmed in the crash, which took place in snowy and icy conditions.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
