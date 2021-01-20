Car hits pedestrian on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car hit a pedestrian on Highway 52 in Rochester late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 5:30 pm south of the 6th Street SW exit. The Minnesota State Patrol says Joseph William Hoeft, 27 of Grand Meadow, was crossing the southbound lanes of traffic when he was struck by the car driven by Iziah Antonio Grendahl, 22 of Rochester.

According to the State Patrol crash report, Hoeft suffered life threatening injuries but was not taken to a health care facility. This incident caused traffic to back up for several miles on Highway 52.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police and fire, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.