Car hits bicycle towing children in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A car hit a bike towing two small children Monday afternoon in Charles City.

It happened around 4:22 pm at the corner of Main Street and Riverside Drive. Police say Joann Brookings, 72 of Ionia, turned left onto North Main Street, hit the bike and tipped it over.

Police say there children were checked and did not need to be taken to the hospital. Brookings was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.