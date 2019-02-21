Clear
Car fire on Highway 52

Second one reported in four days.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Pine Island Fire Department says two cars have caught fire in the same stretch of road in the span of four days.

The Department says Firefighters were called to the 9700 block of Highway 52 in Oronoco Township at around 12:45 pm Thursday. They arrived to find a Toyota Camry with flames under the hood and inside the passenger area. The fire was quickly extinguished and personal property was saved from the trunk of the car. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Minnesota State Patrol and MnDOT assisted at the scene.

