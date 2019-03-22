Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Car fire at Rochester gas station

It happened at about 8 o'clock Friday night

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 9:06 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester fire crews responded to what could have been a scary situation in Rochester Friday night.

At about 8 P.M., a car pulled into the Kwik Trip gas station at 2335 26th St. NE in Rochester.

The woman driving the car tells officials she could smell something hot and thought it was in front of her vehicle.

She rolled down the window to use the car wash and smelled smoke.

She went inside to notify workers at Kwik Trip and saw flames coming from her car when she came back out.

Fire officials say the flames started in the engine compartment.

Nobody was injured and the car is a total loss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Get ready for an incredible start to your weekend...followed by a bit of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DMC Corporation meeting

Image

March Madness & Productivity

Image

Addressing Flood Threats

Image

Honoring Noelani Robinson

Image

Tracking a B-E-A-Utiful Start to the Weekend!

Image

New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

Image

Harlem Globetrotters bring interactive show to the area

Image

New parking ramp to open

Image

Public forum addresses rural health care issues

Image

Blood donations needed at the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center

Community Events