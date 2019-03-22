Car fire at Rochester gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester fire crews responded to what could have been a scary situation in Rochester Friday night.

At about 8 P.M., a car pulled into the Kwik Trip gas station at 2335 26th St. NE in Rochester.

The woman driving the car tells officials she could smell something hot and thought it was in front of her vehicle.

She rolled down the window to use the car wash and smelled smoke.

She went inside to notify workers at Kwik Trip and saw flames coming from her car when she came back out.

Fire officials say the flames started in the engine compartment.

Nobody was injured and the car is a total loss.