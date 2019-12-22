Car enthusiasts rounding up extra toys for Toys for Tots

MASON CITY, Iowa - A group of car enthusiasts are showing their Christmas spirit by giving people another chance to donate for Toys for Tots.
Last year, a group of fans that just love cars collected an entire truck bed's worth of toys for the annual drive, while also doing a small car show, in some frigid temperatures. This year, on a more nicer Saturday evening, they're doing it again, with members showing up from as far as Eldora to support the cause.
Alex Rops helped organize it and get the word out, and says it's all about paying it forward.
"I like doing good things for other people. Ultimately it's a karma thing...if we're getting together on a Saturday night, we might as well give it purpose."
