Car enthusiasts rounding up extra toys for Toys for Tots

A mini car show while also collecting toys for the annual for Toys for Tots? A group of car enthusiasts is making it happen for the second year in a row.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 2:21 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A group of car enthusiasts are showing their Christmas spirit by giving people another chance to donate for Toys for Tots.

Last year, a group of fans that just love cars collected an entire truck bed's worth of toys for the annual drive, while also doing a small car show, in some frigid temperatures. This year, on a more nicer Saturday evening, they're doing it again, with members showing up from as far as Eldora to support the cause.

Alex Rops helped organize it and get the word out, and says it's all about paying it forward. 

"I like doing good things for other people. Ultimately it's a karma thing...if we're getting together on a Saturday night, we might as well give it purpose."

