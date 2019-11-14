Car drives into Northwest Liquors in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- An 89-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Tuesday after crashing her car into Northwest Liquors in Rochester.
She told the Rochester Police Department she was pulling into a parking space when she was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian, that’s when she went over the curb and crashed her car into the front window of the store.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Related Content
- Motorcycle vs. car crash in Northwest Rochester
- Police: 3 suspected of armed robbery at Rochester liquor store
- Third arrest in robbery of Rochester liquor store
- Apollo Liquor under new ownership
- Increasing Liquor On-Sale License Fees
- UPDATE: Power restored for nearly 1,000 in northwest Rochester
- Police: 3 guns taken in northwest Rochester burglary
- Road closures could start Thursday in northwest Rochester
- Car catches fire in Rochester
- Rochester Police: Two in custody after last week's armed robbery at liquor store
Scroll for more content...