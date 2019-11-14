Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2 shot in Rochester during early-morning gunfire Full Story

Car drives into Northwest Liquors in Rochester

The woman told RPD she was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- An 89-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Tuesday after crashing her car into Northwest Liquors in Rochester.

She told the Rochester Police Department she was pulling into a parking space when she was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian, that’s when she went over the curb and crashed her car into the front window of the store.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Here comes the sun
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2 shot early Thursday morning in Rochester

Image

SAW: Stewartville

Image

Osage moves on to semifinals

Image

Roch Firefighters sell shirts for charity

Image

Impeachment hearings: Day one

Image

Saving Pete's Kitchen

Image

Practicing creativity in One Discovery Square

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Sibley Elementary in Albert Lea

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/13

Image

Don't pull over to use your phone

Community Events