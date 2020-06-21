Car crash on Highway 52 Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Highway 52 is back open after a vehicle crash blocked off some of the lanes Sunday afternoon.
Injuries are unknown at this time.

It happened on Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|10415
|727
|Ramsey
|4079
|199
|Stearns
|2111
|19
|Anoka
|1786
|91
|Dakota
|1776
|75
|Nobles
|1620
|6
|Washington
|826
|37
|Olmsted
|810
|12
|Mower
|733
|2
|Rice
|701
|3
|Kandiyohi
|552
|1
|Scott
|546
|4
|Clay
|512
|37
|Wright
|390
|2
|Todd
|379
|2
|Carver
|278
|2
|Sherburne
|272
|3
|Freeborn
|235
|0
|Lyon
|229
|2
|Benton
|195
|3
|Steele
|179
|0
|Blue Earth
|169
|2
|Martin
|147
|5
|St. Louis
|127
|14
|Cottonwood
|115
|0
|Watonwan
|108
|0
|Goodhue
|97
|7
|Pine
|96
|0
|Nicollet
|95
|11
|Crow Wing
|91
|10
|Winona
|89
|15
|Otter Tail
|83
|1
|Carlton
|81
|0
|Chisago
|81
|1
|Polk
|67
|2
|Dodge
|61
|0
|Itasca
|59
|12
|Unassigned
|59
|32
|Chippewa
|58
|1
|McLeod
|56
|0
|Morrison
|54
|1
|Le Sueur
|53
|1
|Douglas
|51
|0
|Pennington
|51
|0
|Isanti
|50
|0
|Meeker
|50
|1
|Becker
|49
|0
|Jackson
|48
|0
|Murray
|43
|0
|Waseca
|34
|0
|Faribault
|30
|0
|Mille Lacs
|28
|1
|Sibley
|26
|2
|Rock
|25
|0
|Wabasha
|24
|0
|Beltrami
|23
|0
|Brown
|20
|2
|Fillmore
|20
|1
|Swift
|20
|1
|Norman
|18
|0
|Wilkin
|15
|3
|Big Stone
|14
|0
|Pipestone
|14
|0
|Aitkin
|13
|0
|Kanabec
|13
|1
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Redwood
|12
|0
|Renville
|12
|0
|Cass
|11
|2
|Pope
|10
|0
|Wadena
|10
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|10
|0
|Koochiching
|9
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|Clearwater
|6
|0
|Grant
|6
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Mahnomen
|6
|1
|Roseau
|6
|0
|Hubbard
|5
|0
|Traverse
|5
|0
|Lake
|4
|0
|Red Lake
|4
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Stevens
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|5244
|164
|Woodbury
|3026
|41
|Black Hawk
|1843
|56
|Buena Vista
|1620
|10
|Dallas
|1038
|28
|Linn
|1036
|80
|Marshall
|944
|18
|Wapello
|678
|26
|Johnson
|668
|8
|Crawford
|628
|2
|Muscatine
|575
|43
|Pottawattamie
|532
|11
|Tama
|429
|29
|Scott
|413
|10
|Dubuque
|393
|22
|Sioux
|362
|0
|Louisa
|354
|13
|Story
|301
|3
|Wright
|292
|0
|Jasper
|286
|17
|Washington
|209
|9
|Plymouth
|205
|4
|Warren
|200
|1
|Dickinson
|168
|1
|Hamilton
|130
|0
|Allamakee
|121
|4
|Mahaska
|108
|15
|Webster
|103
|1
|Boone
|101
|1
|Poweshiek
|95
|8
|Clarke
|89
|1
|Clay
|85
|0
|Bremer
|75
|6
|Henry
|75
|3
|Taylor
|74
|0
|Clinton
|70
|1
|Des Moines
|66
|2
|Cherokee
|62
|0
|Guthrie
|60
|3
|Carroll
|57
|1
|Shelby
|56
|0
|Cedar
|54
|1
|Monona
|52
|0
|Franklin
|51
|0
|Osceola
|49
|0
|Benton
|48
|1
|Cerro Gordo
|48
|1
|Monroe
|48
|6
|Hardin
|46
|0
|Jefferson
|46
|0
|Emmet
|45
|0
|Jones
|41
|0
|Marion
|41
|0
|Harrison
|40
|0
|Lee
|40
|1
|Sac
|40
|0
|Buchanan
|35
|1
|Clayton
|35
|3
|Iowa
|35
|0
|Davis
|34
|1
|Humboldt
|34
|1
|Madison
|34
|2
|Lyon
|32
|0
|Pocahontas
|31
|0
|Hancock
|30
|0
|Delaware
|29
|1
|Fayette
|28
|0
|Butler
|27
|2
|Lucas
|25
|3
|Calhoun
|24
|0
|Grundy
|24
|0
|Mills
|24
|0
|Winneshiek
|24
|0
|Greene
|23
|0
|Floyd
|22
|1
|Kossuth
|20
|0
|Ida
|19
|0
|Appanoose
|17
|3
|Page
|17
|0
|Keokuk
|16
|1
|Palo Alto
|16
|0
|Chickasaw
|15
|0
|Audubon
|14
|1
|Cass
|14
|0
|Jackson
|14
|0
|Winnebago
|13
|0
|Adair
|12
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Union
|11
|0
|Van Buren
|11
|0
|Montgomery
|9
|2
|Ringgold
|9
|0
|Adams
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Mitchell
|8
|0
|Unassigned
|5
|0
|Wayne
|5
|0
|Worth
|5
|0
|Fremont
|4
|0