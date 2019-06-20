Clear

Car crash near the Ventura Gun Club

Vehicles sustained significant damage.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

VENTURA, Iowa – A collision near the Ventura Gun Club caused a traffic slow down late Thursday afternoon.

It happened just by the club’s driveway around 5:30 pm. No details have been released by authorities but one vehicle sustained front end damage while another wound up in the ditch with damage to the rear. No word on any injuries.

