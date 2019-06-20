Car crash near the Ventura Gun Club

Photo Gallery 5 Images
VENTURA, Iowa – A collision near the Ventura Gun Club caused a traffic slow down late Thursday afternoon.
It happened just by the club’s driveway around 5:30 pm. No details have been released by authorities but one vehicle sustained front end damage while another wound up in the ditch with damage to the rear. No word on any injuries.
