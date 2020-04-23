Car crash cuts power to part of Charles City on Wednesday

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police are investigating a traffic accident that knocked out power to most of northeast Charles city Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a 2000 Jeep was apparently going north of E Street when it went out of control around 3:30 pm and hit a utility pole.

Police say the pole broke it half and that cut the power. Officers did not find anyone with the vehicle and it was impounded.

The Charles City Police Department says the Jeep is registered to a Joshua Neal of Lamoni.