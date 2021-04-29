Car chase that dragged a Rochester police office ends with prison sentence

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal in a car chase where a police officer was dragged is sending a man to prison.

Bradley James Richards, 35 of Faribault, pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree controlled substance crime. Charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia have been dismissed.

Rochester police say they received a call on December 15, 2019, about a suspicious vehicle in front of the McDonald’s in the 4600 block of Commercial Drive SW. Officers arrived and identified the driver as Richards. When officers told Richards there was a warrant out for his arrest, he drove off.

Court documents state a police officer was dragged for a short distance and Richards crashed into two squad cars.

He’s been sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for 359 days already served.