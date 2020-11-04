Car Crashes Into Rochester Pizzeria

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester pizzeria will be closed for repairs after a car plowed into its lobby Wednesday.

A co-owner of Little Caesars Pizza in Rochester says around 11 A.M., an elderly customer was attempting to park his vehicle, but accidentally accelerated instead of braking. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

"No injuries," said Nathan Aaland, Co-Owner of Little Caesers in Rochester. "All I got was a little knick on my finger when I jumped out of the way of the pop machine, but it was rude awakening."

The impact left glass and debris scattered around the building, and damaged part of its exterior wall. Aaland says he's now working to make repairs and have the necessary inspections performed to make sure customers are safe once the restaurant reopens.