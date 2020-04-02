Capturing a historic moment with the Front Porch Project

MASON CITY, Iowa - Spring is typically a busy time for photographers, between prom, weddings and graduations. However, the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to a lot of those sessions.

But that doesn't mean cameras are collecting dust.

The Front Porch Project is a growing trend across the country, where families get pictures taken right in front of their homes, with photographers staying 6+ ft. away.

Lauren Cook with LC Photography is participating in the trend, and says the pictures can show a lighter side to a dark moment in our lifetimes.

"The main thing about photography is a memory. You're basically freezing time. People can look back years years later, and they can see and remember, and it brings back memories to that moment in time. A lot of people who have a lot of emotions when they look at these photos, it brings up fear, happiness, sadness, whatever. I'm just happy to be a part of it."

While there is a message imploring people to stay at home, the client has a say in what to show in their picture.

"I show up, and they come up with the ideas. I'm not telling them what to do. As a family, they're coming up with the ideas. And they keep getting more creative, and they're really funny."

In just two days, Cook has already booked around 100 appointments, and has had interest from people as far away as Waverly and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.