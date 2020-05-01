Capturing COVID-19 experiences through art

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Our community now has the chance to memorialize this time in history through a collaborative initiative being facilitated by Rochester Public Schools.

The district is hoping to capture raw emotions from student, parents and the greater community.

The district already began passing out the postcards at Riverside Central Elementary school on Friday afternoon.

How it works is each week there will be a new prompt. For example it could be: What is the kindest thing you've seen during this time or who has been the kindest to you?

You can then use that prompt as a creative outlet.

The cards are self-addressed and the district says no postage is required.

The hope is participants from all cross-sections of the community including nursing homes, healthcare workers and essential workers will participate to show we're in this together.

Site facilitator at Riverside Lida Casper said, "Creating a sense of connectedness in the community is really the goal at a time when we're feeling the most disconnected but also we know that kids aren't the only people who are feeling these emotions so the other goal is to get these out to the greater community."

After the postcard art is collected the district is planning to create an art installation for the community to enjoy at Castle Community. It's in partnership with Threshold Arts.

You can also participate in the project digitally by clicking here.