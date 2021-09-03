Captain Schueller on psychedelic mushroom bust and rise in hallucinogens in community

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Yesterday, an extensive psychedelic mushroom grow operation was busted in Chatfield.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the drug bust happened in the 200 block of Mill Creek Rd. NW.

Olmsted County deputies executed a search warrant following a control buy that took place during the investigation leading to the arrest of two 23-year-olds were arrested: Austin Dahl and Kailyn Felker.

There were 13 totes of mushrooms found totaling just over five pounds.

Captain James Schueller said due to the street value of this particular substance, the suspects appear to be high in the distribution network.

"I did ask the investigators about the scope and reach of the one they did yesterday - where they felt these folks would be on the food chain," said Schueller. "He said he thinks they're pretty significant in that food chain. Now, as to how many people they might be supplying, we'll probably never know that."

The last significant psychedelic mushroom grow operation bust in our area was in Stewartville in February of last year.

But, Olmsted County is seeing an increase in the use of psilocybin mushrooms and other hallucinogens in the community.

"But some of the psychedelics, they're seeing a definite uptick in that," said Schueller. "Especially on social media, he referenced they've been seeing a lot of it for sale on Snapchat. So they're being pretty out in the open saying, 'Hey I got this for sale for this price - who wants some?' Definitely an uptick."

The drug operation is located 300-feet from a child daycare.

Cleaning up after the operation is considered a health hazard, but what risks could it cause to the immediate community?

"This was a duplex situation, so connected to other units," said Schueller. "And I know each unit has its own air handling, air management system, but with spores and mold that go along with these grow operations, we have to consider the health risks, too. I know a part of the pre-planning operation for the team before they executed the warrant, was everyone had to be, at a minimum: N95 masks, gloves, and everything. Because even short term exposure - and that's why I think it was important noting the child facility being so close - granted 300 feet away - but the health hazards associated with a grow operation...we can't overlook that."