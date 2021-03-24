Clear

Capitol riot clouds Democrats' look at contested Iowa race

An Iowa Democrat wants Congress to overturn her state-certified defeat for a House seat. But Rita Hart's effort is prompting awkward divisions within her party.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 1:42 PM
Posted By: By ALAN FRAM and RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa Democrat’s quest for Congress to overturn her state-certified defeat for a House seat is prompting awkward divisions within her party, months after party members reacted with uniform fury at Donald Trump’s unfounded drive to reverse his presidential election loss.

Democrat Rita Hart, the loser by an excruciatingly tight six votes, says she’s found 22 uncounted ballots that would make her the victor over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who took office in January. Hart has brought her case to the House Administration Committee, which has been collecting briefs, and all sides have lawyered up for a dispute that could smolder into summer.

The Democratic-run House could make the final decision. But with the party still seething over Trump’s brazen attempt to have Congress overturn state-certified election results he didn’t like, at least six Democrats have publicly expressed qualms about doing the same to Miller-Meeks.

Those dissidents are quietly supported by others, say several Democrats speaking on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, suggesting that Hart's effort could fail.

“Legislators should be heeding states’ certifications of their elections,” Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., said in a statement. Without evidence of “rampant error,” she said, “I do not believe it is the role of House members to dictate the outcome of elections.”

There’s still time for uneasy Democrats to change their minds, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is a renowned vote counter with little tolerance for embarrassing defeats. Republicans oppose the effort, savaging it as an attempt to ignore voters — a point few raised during Trump’s unjustified fight to hang onto his presidency.

This leaves Democrats torn between seating Hart and adding a smidgen of breathing room to their precipitous 219-211 majority — with five vacancies -- or rejecting her claim and avoiding accusations of a hypocritical power play.

“For Democrats to somehow change their tune in a matter of weeks over how sacrosanct an election certificate is is the height of hypocrisy,” said Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, top Republican on the House Administration panel.

Davis and Miller-Meeks were among the minority of House Republicans who voted against Trump’s groundless effort to invalidate Electoral College votes won by now- President Joe Biden. Those roll calls occurred hours after Trump supporters’ tried disrupting that process with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which left five people dead.

Pelosi has said “there could be a scenario” in which Hart would win the seat. Democrats say Trump’s allegations of widespread election fraud were fiction while their assertions about uncounted Iowa ballots for Hart, which are accompanied by voters’ affidavits, are solid.

“For them to call anybody hypocritical about elections” when well over half of House Republicans “voted against accepting the presidency of Joe Biden is, well, it’s just who they are,” Pelosi scoffed recently on ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

The Constitution gives each chamber of Congress the final power to judge the “elections and returns” of its members.

Hart’s request triggered the 1969 Federal Contested Elections Act, which gives the House wide latitude for investigating and determining which ballots can be counted, decisions that needn’t follow state laws. That statute places the burden of proof on the candidate challenging the results.

Challengers face long odds. Of 107 contested elections the House considered from 1933 to 2009, the overwhelming majority were dismissed, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service has found. Its 2010 report said the House seated at least three challengers and declared at least one vacancy.

The committee has set no deadline for deciding the Iowa dispute. Hart counsel Marc Elias, who led Democrats’ national legal effort to uphold Biden’s presidential victory, has proposed a mid-July target.

Miller-Meeks initially won her southeastern Iowa seat, vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, by 47 votes.

A recount demanded by Hart narrowed that advantage to six, 196,964 to 196,958, the narrowest House victory in nearly four decades. A state canvassing board of three Republicans and two Democrats unanimously certified that result on Nov. 30.

Under Iowa law, Hart had until Dec. 2 to request state courts to examine the results further and rule on the winner by Dec. 8. Her campaign surprised observers when it opted to bring her case directly to the House.

Hart's campaign has said that tight deadline allowed no time to review the votes, including the 22 uncounted ones, of which they say 18 were cast for her. Miller-Meeks says Hart thinks she has a better chance of prevailing in the Democratic-run House.

“Everybody should be outraged about this,” Miller-Meeks said Tuesday on Fox News, suggesting that Democrats could next target “another congressional seat in another year.”

Miller-Meeks has had three Iowa attorneys working for her. House Administration panel Republicans have hired Don McGahn, Trump's former White House counsel, as an adviser.

Elias wants the committee to order a uniform hand recount of all votes, including the 22 located by the campaign. Those 22 ballots include some that were located too late to be counted, were considered improperly sealed or had other issues.

“All members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans, will want to make sure that the will of the people is followed,” Elias told reporters.

Besides Wild, other Democrats to express reluctance about unseating Miller-Meeks are Reps. Lou Correa of California, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Dan Kildee of Michigan, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire and Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

A six-vote loss is painful for Democrats “but overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America,” Phillips tweeted this week. “Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should.”

Republicans have gone on offense. Recently, nine of the 10 House Republicans who backed January’s House impeachment of Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection wrote to Pelosi that Trump’s attempt to reverse his election defeat “led to horrific violence.” They said overturning Miller-Meeks’ victory would be “illegitimate and further erode” trust in elections.

In 1984, Indiana Republican Richard McIntyre narrowly defeated Democratic Rep. Frank McCloskey. When McCloskey challenged the result, the House Administration Committee ordered a recount that McCloskey won by four votes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507231

Reported Deaths: 6857
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1052941634
Ramsey44421834
Dakota38231405
Anoka34673405
Washington22861272
Stearns19401208
St. Louis15434289
Scott14184110
Wright13131120
Olmsted1219093
Sherburne924877
Carver849641
Clay716989
Rice698696
Blue Earth635538
Kandiyohi596679
Crow Wing539085
Chisago513248
Otter Tail503471
Benton478295
Mower429431
Winona426949
Goodhue407069
Douglas406470
Nobles389847
McLeod356554
Morrison352654
Polk349465
Beltrami347754
Itasca331751
Steele324211
Lyon323746
Becker322747
Isanti321857
Carlton307850
Freeborn300425
Pine292220
Nicollet276242
Brown265339
Todd255630
Le Sueur248122
Mille Lacs242647
Cass227726
Waseca216519
Meeker213735
Martin199329
Wabasha19253
Roseau184818
Hubbard162341
Houston159914
Dodge15864
Renville158143
Redwood151834
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142620
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133618
Sibley123210
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120436
Rock118517
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101317
Jackson97210
Murray9638
Swift91418
Pope8806
Marshall81616
Stevens7699
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71111
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63611
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5222
Grant5018
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345085

Reported Deaths: 5625
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53703577
Linn19758322
Scott17601224
Black Hawk15182300
Woodbury14322216
Johnson1337977
Dubuque12602200
Dallas1051393
Pottawattamie10152149
Story988646
Warren530680
Clinton511987
Cerro Gordo507085
Webster501988
Sioux491469
Marshall471374
Muscatine437794
Des Moines433263
Wapello4194114
Buena Vista417239
Jasper395569
Plymouth378879
Lee355554
Marion348574
Jones288255
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272149
Crawford258436
Boone249330
Benton245654
Washington242949
Dickinson218841
Mahaska218647
Jackson212840
Tama205068
Kossuth204358
Clay195725
Delaware190939
Winneshiek187531
Page184119
Buchanan182430
Fayette181137
Cedar176523
Wright176132
Hamilton175444
Hardin174339
Harrison170370
Clayton161755
Butler160732
Mills153220
Cherokee152337
Floyd151041
Poweshiek150732
Madison149119
Lyon148941
Allamakee147848
Iowa143023
Hancock139933
Grundy133331
Winnebago133131
Cass132252
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129535
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac122318
Shelby121334
Union121131
Chickasaw120815
Emmet119540
Humboldt116525
Guthrie112428
Franklin110720
Palo Alto104022
Howard101822
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91228
Ida86632
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77824
Greene75010
Lucas74421
Osceola69816
Worth6768
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4809
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Drier conditions to finish the workweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/24

Image

New CDC guidance for vaccinated people

Image

Proposed $3 trillion infrastructure bill

Image

UMR hosts dialogue on confronting anti-Asian violence

Image

Blooming Prairie falls to Kingsland in section semifinals

Image

Lourdes' season ends in section semifinals

Image

Inside look at new affordable housing units in Rochester

Image

The fight for equality in sports

Image

UMR dialogue looks to confront anti-Asian violence

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/23/21)

Community Events