CHATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt when a tire flies off one vehicle and hits another.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Hunter Travis Vandyke, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south on Highway 52 around 3:30 pm Tuesday, south of Chatfield, when the front left tire of his pickup truck came off and struck the northbound vehicle driven by Amara Jayne Nelson, 19 of Canton.
Nelson was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the accident.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield Ambulance assisted with this incident.
Related Content
- Canton woman injured by flying tire
- Boil advisory in Canton
- Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century
- Goodyear designed a tire that could help cars fly
- Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win
- SAW: Kenidi McCabe from Mabel-Canton
- Rochester tire slasher sentenced
- Mabel-Canton receives funding for school security updates
- Canton man to stand trial for fatal Amish buggy collision
- Mabel-Canton volleyball falls in Section 1A Final
Scroll for more content...