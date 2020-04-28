Canton woman injured by flying tire

CHATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt when a tire flies off one vehicle and hits another.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Hunter Travis Vandyke, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south on Highway 52 around 3:30 pm Tuesday, south of Chatfield, when the front left tire of his pickup truck came off and struck the northbound vehicle driven by Amara Jayne Nelson, 19 of Canton.

Nelson was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the accident.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield Ambulance assisted with this incident.