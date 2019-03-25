Clear
Canton man to stand trial for fatal Amish buggy collision

Connor Keene Connor Keene

Authorities say his blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A trial date is set in the case of a deadly collision involving a car and an Amish buggy.

Connor Louis Keene, 24 of Canton, is pleading not guilty to four counts of criminal vehicular homicide, three counts of failing to stop for an injury or death, failing to stop for a collision involving an attended vehicle, and careless driving. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 16 in Fillmore County.

Keene is accused of crashing into a buggy on a Fillmore County road on August 31, 2018. William Stutzman, 21 of rural Harmony, was killed in the collision and two of Stutzman’s brothers were injured. According to court documents, Keene’s car was found in a nearby hayfield after the crash and his blood alcohol content was measured at .184, more than twice the legal limit.

