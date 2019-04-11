Canopy collapse closes gas station in Winnebago County

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - No injuries were reported when a canopy at the Lake Mills’ Casey’s collapsed Thursday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. and nobody was underneath it when it collapsed. The store will be shut down until repairs are made.
Around 10 miles away at the Diamond Jo Casino, generator power is being used due to a power outage.
