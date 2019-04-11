Clear
Canopy blown off Lake Mills gas station

Store remains closed until damage is cleaned up.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - Power lines weren't the only pieces of infrastructure damaged by the wind and ice this week.

The canopy at Casey's in Lake Mills was toppled over due to the strong winds around 7:30 Thursday morning. Fortunately, there was no one under the canopy when it toppled.

The store will remain closed as they work to clean up the damage.

Employees there say they aim to reopen as soon as tomorrow.

