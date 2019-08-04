Clear

Canoers clean up the Winnebago River

From beer cans to barrels and a metal bench, trash was picked up along a several mile stretch one of North Iowa's notable rivers

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 12:40 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Saturday was a beautiful day to go rowing down the Winnebago River, and to pick up trash along the river.

For the third year in a row, canoers started in the morning from the north side of Mason City and wound their way towards the east side of town, picking up a lot of trash, ranging from pop and beer cans, to wood, to even two large barrels and a metal bench. It's all part of a collective effort with the Mason City Earth Day Committee, the Lime Creek Nature Center, the Landfill of North Iowa, and the Mason City Active Living and Transportation Commission to clean up the river.

Michelann Cooper has been part of the cleanup since the very beginning, and has found some interesting items in previous years.

"I had a car door, and a huge spring, like a big, metal, heavy one. Jesse [of Cutting Edge Tree Service] makes something every year from the trash that was found and he used it in one of its creations."

She believes keeping the river clean should be held in high regard, especially because it is used heavily for recreation.

"My husband comes out here fishing and he often picks up stuff along the way. It's really surprising how much stuff you can get floating by."

The event's first year saw almost two tons of litter picked up, and surpassed that the following year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reaction: Newman wins third-straight title

Image

Cleaning up Winnebago River

Image

Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

Image

Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen firefighter

Image

Disaster relief loans coming to Dodge County

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic vs. Alburnett

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Community Events