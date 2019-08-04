Canoers clean up the Winnebago River

MASON CITY, Iowa - Saturday was a beautiful day to go rowing down the Winnebago River, and to pick up trash along the river.

For the third year in a row, canoers started in the morning from the north side of Mason City and wound their way towards the east side of town, picking up a lot of trash, ranging from pop and beer cans, to wood, to even two large barrels and a metal bench. It's all part of a collective effort with the Mason City Earth Day Committee, the Lime Creek Nature Center, the Landfill of North Iowa, and the Mason City Active Living and Transportation Commission to clean up the river.

Michelann Cooper has been part of the cleanup since the very beginning, and has found some interesting items in previous years.

"I had a car door, and a huge spring, like a big, metal, heavy one. Jesse [of Cutting Edge Tree Service] makes something every year from the trash that was found and he used it in one of its creations."

She believes keeping the river clean should be held in high regard, especially because it is used heavily for recreation.

"My husband comes out here fishing and he often picks up stuff along the way. It's really surprising how much stuff you can get floating by."

The event's first year saw almost two tons of litter picked up, and surpassed that the following year.