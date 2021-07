RED WING, Minn. – A son charged with his father’s murder is pleading not guilty.

Cole Sidney DeGroot, 22 of Cannon Falls, is now scheduled to stand trial starting October 4 in Goodhue County District Court.

DeGroot was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the fatal shooting of his father, Terry DeGroot, on August 27, 2020, in Stanton Township. Investigators say DeGroot shot his father after a disagreement.