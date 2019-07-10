Clear

Cannon Falls man in deadly crash

Happened early Wednesday morning in Rice County.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARIBAULT, Minn. – A Cannon Falls man is involved in a fatal collision in Rice County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Andrew Joseph Stein, 40 of Cannon Falls, was driving west on Highway 60 when he crossed the center line and hit the eastbound vehicle driven by William Elmer Potter, 27 of Waterville. Troopers say the crash happened around 4:45 am Wednesday west of Faribault.

The State Patrol says Potter was not wearing his seat belt and was killed in the collision. Stein was wearing his seat belt and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Department, and North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.

