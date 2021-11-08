SE Minnesota man going to prison for murdering his father

RED WING, Minn. – Killing his father is sending a southeastern Minnesota man to prison.

Cole Sidney DeGroot, 22 of rural Cannon Falls, was sentenced Monday to 15 years behind bars. DeGroot pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder for the death of Terry DeGroot.

Authorities say Terry DeGroot, 55, was shot to death on August 27, 2020, after an argument with his son. Investigators say the two were working together and after the argument, Cole DeGroot left the job site and biked to his father’s house to get a firearm, then returned to the job site and fired the gun.

Court documents state the bullet hit a skid loader and then penetrated Terry DeGroot’s body, causing his death.

Cole DeGroot has also been ordered to pay $7,534.66 in restitution.