New Cannabis Shop Opens in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn- There's a growing number of chronic pain suffers turning to non-traditional medicines.

With that need comes a growth in businesses offering that help. The 2018 farm bill legalized the farming and marketing of industrial hemp. This has a lead way to cannabis stores like Cannabis Superior Store.

The Austin store opened in June and sells a variety of cannabidiol products. Jeff Brinkman is the owner of the store and says he got the idea to bring the store to Austin after CBD helped him with his sports injuries.

“One of the biggest thing for CBD use is pain control," Brinkman said.

Friday combat veteran Wayne Chapman made his way to the store.

"I got lots of pain in my shoulder, hips and it leads into my back," Chapman said.

He says a simple task like walking or standing is impossible at the time because he has bad pain.

The 69-year-old man says in the past his pain has been treated with opioids. Recently, Chapman believes the growing opioid crisis is why he's no longer receiving the prescription from his VA Clinic.

“I had to find something different to stop the pain,” Chapman said. “I’ve tried CBD oils and its been working so far,”

Brinkman says he has had a lot of customers come through the door looking for pain relief.

“ The majority of our customers have been in that 55 over age range generally looking for pain relief and anxiety. Relief," Brinkman said.

The former wrestler wants others to see what he believes are the positive benefits of the plant. especially since there remains a lot of confusion about the CBD.

“There's industrial hemp which is cannabis and there's marijuana which is cannabis,” Brinkman said. “ Industrial hemp is high in CBD and low in THC marijuana is the opposite.

Brinkman believes education is the only way to break the stigma and help others.