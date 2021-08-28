Candyman (1992) vs. Candyman (2002)

A lot of people confuse progress with change, but not all change is for the better. Nostalgia can be a hell of a drug, but so can denial. That is one of the reasons cinema is such an important art form. The intangible nature of writing and music and the eternal changeability of theater allows those works to be reinterpreted and reimagined to match any agenda or passing fancy. I mean, there are people today who try and pretend gay and transgender themes are present in “The Lord of the Rings,” which a devout Christian started writing before World War II.

But motion pictures, both by their visual and collaborative nature, take cultural, economic, and spiritual matters and set them in amber. It may not always be the way things are but it is the way the filmmakers wanted you to think they are. This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown takes a look at two films separated by decades of change and a mountain of denial about progress. It’s “Candyman” (1992) vs. “Candyman” (2021) in a battle between the way things were and delusions about how things are.

Based on a story by Clive Barker, “Candyman” (1992) is about a graduate student named Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) doing her thesis on urban legends in then present-day Chicago. With the help of her thesis partner Bernadette (Kasi Lemmons), Helen ventures into the drug and gang-infested housing project of Cabrini Green to investigate the modern myth of Candyman, a figure blamed by the downtrodden residents of the project for all the violence and horror in their lives.

But when Helen starts looking into the unexplained murder of a young woman, she discovers that Candyman is more than a myth. He’s the brutal spirit of Daniel Robitaille (Tony Todd), a black man tortured and killed in post-Civil War Chicago for the crime of falling in love with the daughter of a rich white man. Daniel now haunts the graffiti-covered halls of Cabrini Green, surviving on the belief of its residents and needing Helen to help perpetuate his legend and his existence. That plunges Helen into a nightmare where her sanity and innocence are questioned and the life of a baby is held in the balance.

“Candyman” (1992) is a neat little slice of horror highlighted by Tony Todd’s magnetic performance as one of the gruntiest movie monsters in genre history. Virginia Madsen is strong as probably one of the earliest big twists on the “final girl” trope in horror movies. She also provides the audience one of the unsexiest moments of side boob in movie history. Oh…who am I kidding? It’s Virginia Madsen so it’s still at least a 6 on a scale of 10.

There are two other things quite striking about the film when viewed decades later that would have been largely overlooked in the early 1990s. One is how “Candyman” (1992) is telling a legitimate story where the details of the plot are important and the viewer is supposed to care about them and about the characters buffeted by them. It has a distinct beginning, middle, and end and things that happen in one part of the story affect the rest of what happens. The characters, even the monster, all have clearly defined and understandable motivations. And while there is no overriding message the film is trying to get across, there are a lot of well-formed notions circulating through the story and giving it greater intellectual depth.

In that way, “Candyman” (1992) has more in common with a motion picture made in 1962 than it does with films made in 2021. The criticism Martin Scorsese made of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that they are amusement parks instead of films, actually applies to modern movies in general. They’re not stories. They’re experiences engineered to manipulate the viewer narratively, visually, and audially. At their worst, modern cinema can feel like it is beating you into submission so you don’t notice things make no sense or have no meaning. I sometimes wonder if young people raised on these cinematic assaults will look back on great films of the past and just not be able to process them.

The other notable thing to modern eyes is the racial assumptions upon which “Candyman” (1992) is built. The story acknowledges that racism exists and is bad but does not presume that black people are eternally victimized by it or that white people are perpetually guilty of it. When confronted by racial injustices, white people are not expected to simply curl up into the fetal position and babble endless apologies. Helen doesn’t feel responsible for the tragedy of Daniel Robitaille or the miserable state of the Cabrini Green projects and the movie doesn’t expect her to. Candyman, himself, is a creation of murderous bigotry but directs his violence largely at other African-Americans in order to sustain his own existence, which is a pretty profound sociological point if you think about it.

A horror flick where the supernatural killer is a black dude was something new in 1992 but that was just one aspect of the original movie and it existed alongside other dramatic and thematic elements. I wish I could say the same about “Candyman” (2021). This three-decades-later sequel, and yes….SPOILER ALERT… it is a sequel, is a better commentary on the degenerating state of both filmmaking and race relations than it is a motion picture.

The sequel is set in present day Chicago where Cabrini Green has been gentrified into condos for the young and upwardly mobile and the remnants of its poverty stricken past have been fenced off and mostly forgotten. The movie starts out focusing on artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a ridiculously buff young man in a hipster doofus knitted cap who is being supported by his art gallery girlfriend, Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), while seeking his next inspiration. And I’m serious about the “ridiculously buff” description. American films have a long tradition of presenting idealized images to the audience but Anthony McCoy is supposed to be a struggling painter and he has the physique of a super-hero. If he’s having trouble coming up with his next art project it’s likely because he’s spending four hours a day at the gym. One of the things about a horror flick is you’re supposed to be worried about what might happen to the characters. It’s hard to feel any concern for Anthony when it looks like he could beat the ass off a bull moose.

After Brianna’s gay brother tells him the story of Helen Lyle, Anthony decides to look into Cabrini Green’s past for inspiration and meets local laundromat owner William Burke (Coleman Domingo). Burke introduces Anthony to the legend of Candyman, which grows to consume the young artist in both mind and body. And then…well…stuff just kind of happens.

Before I get into the criticism, let me state for the record that “Candyman” (2021) is exquisitely made. The technology and level of visual craftsmanship in 21st century cinema is truly astonishing and this film is great proof of that. “Candyman” (2021) looks amazing and the only reason a viewer wouldn’t be blown away by it is because EVERYTHING looks amazing now. There are 2021 TV commercials that have higher production values than you used to see with Hollywood blockbusters. When director Nia DaCosta only has to focus on presenting a striking image to the audience, she knocks it out of the park.

And the level of excellence extends to the cast. Every character is well performed even when the character itself is flatter than a pancake and shallower than a desert puddle. There have always been great actors but never as many as there are today. And again, we have such an abundance of thespian riches now that I’m not sure we appreciate it.

But to use the word “story” in the context of “Candyman” (2021) is almost fraudulent. This isn’t a Michael Bay “Transformers” movie where you have no idea what’s going on or how people even got from one place to another, but every bit of filmmaking magic in “Candyman” (2021) is undermined by the fact that it is not a story. It’s just a bunch of stuff that happens. For pete’s sake, the film literally changes main characters for the last half-hour or so of screen time. The movie throws out a twist that isn’t actually a twist because it doesn’t change anything. There is absolutely no tension for long stretches of this gorgeous horror film because not only have no clear stakes been established for the viewer but it is never defined how what is happening on screen now is going to affect what comes next. This movie doesn’t have a beginning, a middle, and an ending. It starts, some stuff occurs, and then the credits roll.

But if “Candyman” (2021) is a shining example of the narrative collapse of modern filmmaking, it’s an even better example of how our public discourse on race and racism has crawled so far up its own butt that it’s about to fold space/time and disappear into a singularity. The film opens and closes with the 100% unprovoked and unjustified police killing of a black man but in between, there isn’t one single example of racism or prejudice affecting any of the black characters. There aren’t even any actually racist white characters in the film. There’s a bunch of pretentious art world douches and then police whose racism is assumed but never really demonstrated. The script complains about gentrification while all of its main characters are benefiting from it. It reimagines Candyman as some super-hero fighting white supremacy with the goal of…what? Returning Cabrini Green to the days when you had to walk around people smoking crack in the hallways and worry if you’d make it home at night without getting caught in gang crossfire?

“Candyman” (1992) had themes of race underlying its horror movie conventions. “Candyman” (2021) throws ill thought out racial blathering in the audience’s face because it can’t be bothered to have any conventions. The sequel presents us with black characters who are not only all relatively successful and prosperous but who show no signs of prejudice significantly impacting their lives…and THEN it tries to lecture viewers on the omnipresent danger of white supremacy? It deals with racism in only the most amorphous and superficial way because it, I think, the filmmakers wanted to present the audience with black characters and black lives who are successful and educated and confident but they want to deny the racial progress such portrayals suggest. “Candyman” (1992) could talk about race honestly, if somewhat obliquely. “Candyman” (2021) wraps up issues of race in so many layers of pretense and gaslighting that it ultimately can’t say anything at all.

You could make a really good movie about how bigotry remains a burden for African-Americans no matter how seemingly enlightened America has become. “Candyman” (2021) isn’t that movie and since that is the only thing it’s trying to be, this Throwdown goes to “Candyman” (1992). The original isn’t necessarily a better made motion picture but it is a much better told story. And both films demonstrate how much things have changed over time, but how not all change is progress.

Candyman (1992)

Written and directed by Bernard Rose.

Starring Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons, Vanessa Williams, DuJuan Guy, Mariana Elliott, Ted Raimi, Ria Pavia, Lisa Ann Poggi, and Michael Culkin.

Candyman (2021)

Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nia DaCosta.

Directed by Nia DaCosta.

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Coleman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, Vanessa Williams, Brian King, Miriam Moss, Rebecca Spence, and Michael Hargrove.