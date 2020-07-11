Candidates thinking outside the box to campaign during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn- The pandemic is causing some politicians to go virtual with their campaigns.

Liz Boldon is running for Minnesota House District 25B.

"When we think about campaigning, you traditionally think about shaking hands, kissing babies, and having those conversations," said Boldon.

She says the pandemic has prompted her to change how she announced her candidacy and run her campaign. She isn't alone politicians everywhere are having to be creative and think outside the box to get their message across. Platforms that she and many others are utilizing are social media and video conferencing. Dan Feehan is running for congress. He says even though we're living through a pandemic, the campaigning doesn't stop. He shares the tools he is using to run his campaign.

“There’s Zoom, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram live these are some of the more virtual means,” said Feehan. “Then there’s phone banking and text banking you can write letters, write post cards all of those things are somethings that our campaign has done.”

Boldon has taken a similar approach.

“Instead of door knocking, we are having phone banks and making lots of phone calls to folks and having lots of meaningful conversations."