Candidates for Minnesota Senate District 26 square off

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Election day is about three weeks away and candidates for the Minnesota Senate are squaring off.

Republican incumbent Sen. Carla Nelson is facing Democratic challenger Aleta Borrud for District 26.

Both candidates tell KIMT News 3 they plan to take a bipartisan approach to the position.

Borrud explained, “I'll work with anyone who will put the safety, well-being and the dignity of every Minnesotan first. I believe we need a shared responsibility.”

Nelson added, “I'm focused on what matters to my constituents; that is a great education for their kids, making sure they have health care, access to the physician of their choice, that it's affordable and of course high quality.”

When asked how to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic Nelson said she’s focused on getting them back up and running by lowering property taxes for business owners.

She added, “We also have to do some property tax extensions. We have to do some timeline extensions with COVID to make sure our businesses can recover.”

On the other hand Borrud believes one of the key issues for small business owners seeking to recover is high health care costs.

“People are unable to consider initiating and supporting and starting new businesses, or even keeping small businesses going, if they lack affordable health care,” said Borrud.

Borrud’s campaign also seeks to support farmers and end the public health emergency of gun violence.

Nelson’s campaign is focused on funding the Minnesota education system and creating a business friendly climate in the state.

Nelson has been in office since 2011. Borrud is a retired physican.