Candidates for MN House of Representatives District 26A square off

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tina Liebling and Republican candidate Gary Melin spoke with KIMT News 3 ahead of the election.

Posted: Oct 19, 2020 3:36 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 5:34 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The candidates for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 26A are speaking out as we draw closer to Election Day.

Liebling is chair of the Health and Human Services Financial Division. She says she supports policies for racial equality and reform.

She explained that we need to, “be very intentional about every time we change a new policy or make a new policy that we make sure that it treats everyone, at minimum fairly, and doesn't leave behind part of our community.”

Liebling also says she strongly supports policies that combat climate change. She added, “We've all watched on TV as the whole west coast seems to be burning as a result of climate change. Minnesota needs to continue to move forward in partnership with other states and with other countries across the world.”

On the other hand Melin is a small business owner and Rochester resident who says he does not believe in global warming.

Melin said, “There is no such thing as global warming. When I was growing up back in the 40's we were worried about the Ice Age and now we're worried about global warming? Do we even know who the creator of this Earth is and how he put this together to care for you and I as people that live in this community Enough.”

Melin also tells KIMT News 3 when dealing with racial disparity he believes the community needs to come together.

“We never knew about racial disparity,” said Melin. “It's a subject that keeps coming up because people want to cause chaos. Let's learn to get along, care for and love our neighbors no matter where they come from.”

Melin is also anti-abortion while Liebling is in support of freedom of choice.

If you’re interested in learning more about Melin and his policies click here.

If you’d like to learn more about Liebling you can click here.

