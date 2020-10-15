Candidates for Iowa's 1st Congressional District weigh in on the issues

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two Iowa natives are looking to represent Iowa's 1st Congressional District.

Incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running against Republican Ashley Hinson.

The candidates say ag issues and farmers will be on the top of ther minds.

Congresswoman Finkenauer railed against small refinery waivers, while Hinson thinks lowering the tax burden on farmers will keep the ag industry strong.

"We actually led an effort over in the House and asked the Senators to join us as well. A Bipartisan and bicameral investigation into how those refinery waivers were being granted and why basically the EPA and this administration is breaking the law," said Finkenauer.

"We need to make sure that our farmers and our commodities are all made whole. They face challenges like our other businesses have through the pandemic. So I want to make sure that they're getting the relief that they need and it shouldn't matter what commodity you're in," said Hinson

Hinson and Finkenauer agree a second COVID economic relief plan is needed to help small businesses. Finkenauer also wants to see another round of stimulus checks.