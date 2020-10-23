Clear

Candidates for Iowa House District 54 talk to KIMT News 3

All three candidates outline the issues they see as pivotal in the district

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 7:19 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa-- When House Speaker Linda Upmeyer announced she was leaving the legislature last September, it threw Republican leadership into disarray. Who would take the gavel from the long-serving Republican leader? Closer to home, though, the question is who will succeed Upmeyer in representing Iowa's 54th representative district?

KIMT News 3 spoke to all three candidates about what they see as the most important issues in the district.  Former educator Karen Koenig believes environmental issues are of critical importance.

"Having been an environmental educator for ten years, that is something that is of concern to me," Koenig said earnestly during a recent Zoom interview. "That also relates to sustainable agriculture which is another area of my interest. If we learn to take care of the land and leave it better than when we started, I think that's an important thing to do."

The lone independent in the race is Bennett Smith. The NIACC instructor and occasional political analyst for local media outlets believes the ongoing pandemic is issue number one.

"I think there's a short-term issue, of course, in the pandemic that we've got to work harder at containing," Bennett said during a recent visit to KIMT News 3's Rochester studio. "That would be the present crisis that we're in, but longer-term (and the theme of my campaign) is growing Iowa for the next generation because what we really face is a shortage of population and a shortage of skilled workforce in Iowa and in North Iowa."

The Republican candidate is Sheffield businesswoman Shannon Latham. Like Smith, she believes the ongoing pandemic remains a key issue for residents in the 54th district and everywhere.

"I really believe that COVID recovery is going to be the issue that needs to be forefront," Latham said emphatically during a morning Zoom interview. "I think related to that is rural broadband. So, rural broadband is something that we've continued to talk about. I know it's a front-burner issue, but sometimes it takes a real fire to get the issue dealt with, right? So if there is one thing that COVID taught us, it's the importance of having access to reliable internet everywhere from tele-education to farming."

All three candidates expressed the desire to be able to work with colleagues in other political parties to serve residents of Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 128152

Reported Deaths: 2354
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin33024980
Ramsey13609355
Dakota9467136
Anoka8324150
Stearns554641
Washington539968
Scott326534
Olmsted315930
St. Louis279765
Wright233214
Nobles219516
Clay215343
Blue Earth20037
Carver17247
Kandiyohi16395
Sherburne160621
Rice15929
Mower149915
Winona122518
Crow Wing94721
Lyon9416
Chisago9202
Waseca9199
Benton8827
Beltrami8397
Otter Tail7896
Todd7525
Steele7342
Nicollet70017
Itasca69617
Morrison6578
Freeborn6494
Douglas6323
Martin60216
Le Sueur5985
McLeod5764
Watonwan5724
Polk5574
Goodhue54211
Becker5193
Pine5190
Isanti5115
Chippewa4153
Carlton4031
Dodge3790
Mille Lacs37613
Hubbard3462
Cass3445
Wabasha3430
Pipestone33616
Meeker3183
Brown3113
Rock3113
Yellow Medicine2715
Cottonwood2650
Unassigned26553
Murray2643
Redwood26011
Fillmore2450
Sibley2423
Renville23711
Faribault2210
Roseau2160
Wadena2082
Jackson2041
Kanabec19410
Swift1931
Houston1861
Stevens1741
Lincoln1720
Pennington1711
Koochiching1644
Aitkin1592
Pope1520
Big Stone1310
Lac qui Parle1303
Wilkin1274
Lake1110
Norman1050
Mahnomen1041
Marshall971
Grant924
Clearwater880
Red Lake662
Traverse540
Lake of the Woods431
Kittson370
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 111117

Reported Deaths: 1587
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18419283
Woodbury697994
Johnson571730
Black Hawk535098
Linn5245129
Dubuque489654
Scott421037
Story391018
Dallas336944
Pottawattamie309144
Sioux234314
Buena Vista222512
Marshall195936
Webster178914
Plymouth159426
Wapello149462
Clinton140926
Muscatine139358
Crawford133712
Des Moines13059
Cerro Gordo130423
Warren11856
Carroll107212
Jasper105534
Henry10075
Marion95710
Tama91837
Lee90710
Delaware72912
Dickinson7117
Wright7071
Boone6969
Mahaska65924
Bremer6389
Washington62711
Harrison6238
Jackson5583
Benton5381
Lyon5287
Louisa50715
Clay5044
Hamilton4613
Winnebago45818
Winneshiek4559
Hardin4495
Kossuth4460
Poweshiek44111
Floyd42411
Jones4223
Cedar4205
Buchanan4194
Emmet41517
Iowa3948
Cherokee3832
Franklin37818
Sac3774
Guthrie37615
Clayton3753
Page3740
Shelby3601
Mills3551
Butler3542
Fayette3543
Cass3512
Madison3512
Allamakee3438
Chickasaw3381
Clarke3283
Humboldt3083
Hancock2984
Palo Alto2982
Grundy2895
Calhoun2854
Howard2619
Osceola2610
Monroe25111
Mitchell2380
Monona2361
Taylor2302
Union2194
Appanoose2173
Pocahontas2172
Jefferson2121
Lucas1976
Fremont1881
Ida1842
Greene1820
Van Buren1662
Davis1634
Montgomery1616
Adair1481
Keokuk1481
Decatur1430
Audubon1381
Worth1340
Wayne1133
Ringgold832
Adams700
Unassigned140
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking another round of snow for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candidates in Iowa House District 54 talk to KIMT

Image

Patio heaters in high demand

Image

Iowa hospitalizations for COVID-19

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

First Responders Training for Grain Entraoment

Image

Education Center Opens

Image

Long term recovery from Covid-19

Image

Outdoor dining in colder weather

Image

US Rep Iowa 54

Image

K-9 Helps Arrest Wanted Man

Community Events